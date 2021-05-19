Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of QABA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC), which makes up 0.54% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $772,945 worth of EFSC, making it the #62 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EFSC:
EFSC — last trade: $48.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/11/2020
|Richard Sanborn
|Director
|8,750
|$35.18
|$307,825
|02/02/2021
|John S. Eulich
|Director
|7,500
|$36.47
|$273,525
|05/04/2021
|John S. Eulich
|Director
|7,500
|$49.79
|$373,425
And S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA), the #70 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $660,346 worth of STBA, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STBA is detailed in the table below:
STBA — last trade: $33.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/16/2021
|David G. Antolik
|PRESIDENT
|1,058
|$28.33
|$29,976
|02/17/2021
|Christine J. Toretti
|Director
|2,000
|$28.00
|$56,000
|03/08/2021
|Christina Anne Cassotis
|Director
|2,300
|$32.68
|$75,164
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.