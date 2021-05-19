Markets
EFSC

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of QABA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC), which makes up 0.54% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $772,945 worth of EFSC, making it the #62 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EFSC:

EFSC — last trade: $48.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/11/2020 Richard Sanborn Director 8,750 $35.18 $307,825
02/02/2021 John S. Eulich Director 7,500 $36.47 $273,525
05/04/2021 John S. Eulich Director 7,500 $49.79 $373,425

And S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA), the #70 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $660,346 worth of STBA, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STBA is detailed in the table below:

STBA — last trade: $33.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/16/2021 David G. Antolik PRESIDENT 1,058 $28.33 $29,976
02/17/2021 Christine J. Toretti Director 2,000 $28.00 $56,000
03/08/2021 Christina Anne Cassotis Director 2,300 $32.68 $75,164

