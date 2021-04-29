Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of QABA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 17.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF), which makes up 0.76% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,050,411 worth of HTLF, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HTLF:

HTLF — last trade: $50.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/04/2020 Robert B. Engel Director 1,524 $32.51 $49,540 11/05/2020 Bruce K. Lee HTLF President and CEO 3,000 $33.29 $99,875

And Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), the #60 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $827,441 worth of VBTX, which represents approximately 0.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VBTX is detailed in the table below:

VBTX — last trade: $33.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/30/2020 Pat S. Bolin Director 10,000 $19.32 $193,200 11/02/2020 Gregory B. Morrison Director 666 $20.23 $13,476 11/03/2020 John Sughrue Director 2,500 $20.40 $51,000 11/04/2020 John Sughrue Director 2,500 $19.52 $48,799 12/08/2020 John Sughrue Director 850 $23.37 $19,863 01/29/2021 John Sughrue Director 2,500 $25.94 $64,850 03/15/2021 Arcilia Acosta Director 10,000 $32.79 $327,885

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.