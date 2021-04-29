Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of QABA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 17.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF), which makes up 0.76% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,050,411 worth of HTLF, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HTLF:
HTLF — last trade: $50.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/04/2020
|Robert B. Engel
|Director
|1,524
|$32.51
|$49,540
|11/05/2020
|Bruce K. Lee
|HTLF President and CEO
|3,000
|$33.29
|$99,875
And Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), the #60 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $827,441 worth of VBTX, which represents approximately 0.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VBTX is detailed in the table below:
VBTX — last trade: $33.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/30/2020
|Pat S. Bolin
|Director
|10,000
|$19.32
|$193,200
|11/02/2020
|Gregory B. Morrison
|Director
|666
|$20.23
|$13,476
|11/03/2020
|John Sughrue
|Director
|2,500
|$20.40
|$51,000
|11/04/2020
|John Sughrue
|Director
|2,500
|$19.52
|$48,799
|12/08/2020
|John Sughrue
|Director
|850
|$23.37
|$19,863
|01/29/2021
|John Sughrue
|Director
|2,500
|$25.94
|$64,850
|03/15/2021
|Arcilia Acosta
|Director
|10,000
|$32.79
|$327,885
