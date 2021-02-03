Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PUI

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO), which makes up 2.82% of the Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,487,052 worth of ATO, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ATO:

ATO — last trade: $88.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/18/2020 Richard A. Sampson Director 500 $103.00 $51,500
08/26/2020 Frank H. Yoho Director 1,500 $99.48 $149,220

