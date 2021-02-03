Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PUI

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO), which makes up 2.82% of the Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,487,052 worth of ATO, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ATO:
ATO — last trade: $88.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/18/2020
|Richard A. Sampson
|Director
|500
|$103.00
|$51,500
|08/26/2020
|Frank H. Yoho
|Director
|1,500
|$99.48
|$149,220
