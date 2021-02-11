Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PSR

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (PSR) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY), which makes up 0.48% of the Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (PSR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $444,696 worth of CLNY, making it the #64 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLNY:

CLNY — last trade: $5.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/14/2020 Marc C. Ganzi CEO & President 100,000 $2.70 $269,660
08/17/2020 Mark M. Hedstrom Chief Operating Officer 25,000 $2.80 $69,980

