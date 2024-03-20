Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PSCU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), which makes up 3.43% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $513,560 worth of LUMN, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUMN:
LUMN — last trade: $1.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/02/2023
|Kathleen E. Johnson
|President & CEO
|1,000,000
|$0.97
|$970,000
|11/03/2023
|Christopher Stansbury
|EVP and CFO
|500,000
|$1.10
|$549,450
|11/07/2023
|James Fowler
|Director
|70,000
|$1.40
|$97,916
|02/09/2024
|James Fowler
|Director
|30,000
|$1.50
|$45,000
|02/13/2024
|James Fowler
|Director
|33,500
|$1.68
|$56,428
|02/26/2024
|T. Michael Glenn
|Director
|50,000
|$1.47
|$73,300
|03/01/2024
|Laurie Siegel
|Director
|30,000
|$1.60
|$47,997
And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), the #29 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $156,376 worth of GOGO, which represents approximately 1.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GOGO is detailed in the table below:
GOGO — last trade: $8.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2024
|Charles C. Townsend
|Director
|289,654
|$8.32
|$2,410,844
|02/29/2024
|Harris N. Williams
|Director
|12,000
|$8.10
|$97,200
