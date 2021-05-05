Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PSCF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), which makes up 0.68% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $347,442 worth of NWBI, making it the #57 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI:
NWBI — last trade: $14.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2020
|Timothy M. Hunter
|Director
|10,000
|$10.55
|$105,500
|11/19/2020
|Mark T. Reitzes
|Sr. EVP Commercial Banking
|1,700
|$11.73
|$19,933
|02/09/2021
|Timothy M. Hunter
|Director
|10,000
|$13.50
|$134,970
|02/18/2021
|Mark T. Reitzes
|Sr. EVP Commercial Banking
|9,200
|$13.62
|$125,273
|02/19/2021
|Mark T. Reitzes
|Sr. EVP Commercial Banking
|1,725
|$13.80
|$23,814
|02/17/2021
|Mark T. Reitzes
|Sr. EVP Commercial Banking
|3,650
|$13.73
|$50,114
|02/22/2021
|Mark T. Reitzes
|Sr. EVP Commercial Banking
|2,110
|$14.07
|$29,696
And Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS), the #62 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $338,378 worth of PFS, which represents approximately 0.66% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PFS is detailed in the table below:
PFS — last trade: $24.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/03/2020
|Ursuline F. Foley
|Director
|1,750
|$14.23
|$24,901
|11/04/2020
|Thomas W. Berry
|Director
|1,000
|$13.62
|$13,621
