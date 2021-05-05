Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PSCF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), which makes up 0.68% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $347,442 worth of NWBI, making it the #57 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI:

NWBI — last trade: $14.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/05/2020 Timothy M. Hunter Director 10,000 $10.55 $105,500
11/19/2020 Mark T. Reitzes Sr. EVP Commercial Banking 1,700 $11.73 $19,933
02/09/2021 Timothy M. Hunter Director 10,000 $13.50 $134,970
02/18/2021 Mark T. Reitzes Sr. EVP Commercial Banking 9,200 $13.62 $125,273
02/19/2021 Mark T. Reitzes Sr. EVP Commercial Banking 1,725 $13.80 $23,814
02/17/2021 Mark T. Reitzes Sr. EVP Commercial Banking 3,650 $13.73 $50,114
02/22/2021 Mark T. Reitzes Sr. EVP Commercial Banking 2,110 $14.07 $29,696

And Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS), the #62 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $338,378 worth of PFS, which represents approximately 0.66% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PFS is detailed in the table below:

PFS — last trade: $24.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/03/2020 Ursuline F. Foley Director 1,750 $14.23 $24,901
11/04/2020 Thomas W. Berry Director 1,000 $13.62 $13,621

