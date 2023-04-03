Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PSCF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN), which makes up 0.63% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $149,184 worth of TFIN, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TFIN:
TFIN — last trade: $58.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/31/2023
|Michael P. Rafferty
|Director
|1,500
|$54.96
|$82,440
|01/31/2023
|Debra A. Bradford
|Director
|1,840
|$54.19
|$99,710
|01/30/2023
|Carlos M. Sepulveda
|Director
|47,000
|$54.47
|$2,560,090
|01/30/2023
|Laura Easley
|Director
|1,895
|$53.19
|$100,795
|01/30/2023
|C. Todd Sparks
|Director
|9,500
|$55.08
|$523,300
|01/30/2023
|Charles A. Anderson
|Director
|3,650
|$54.89
|$200,348
|01/31/2023
|Harrison B. Barnes
|Director
|3,921
|$54.79
|$214,837
And First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF), the #76 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $142,556 worth of FCF, which represents approximately 0.60% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FCF is detailed in the table below:
FCF — last trade: $12.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/27/2023
|T. Michael Price
|President & CEO
|13,212
|$13.87
|$183,250
|03/13/2023
|Ray T. Charley
|Director
|4,000
|$13.26
|$53,040
|03/14/2023
|Ray T. Charley
|Director
|8,000
|$13.03
|$104,240
|03/17/2023
|Ray T. Charley
|Director
|3,900
|$12.85
|$50,115
