TFIN

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PSCF

April 03, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN), which makes up 0.63% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $149,184 worth of TFIN, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TFIN:

TFIN — last trade: $58.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/31/2023 Michael P. Rafferty Director 1,500 $54.96 $82,440
01/31/2023 Debra A. Bradford Director 1,840 $54.19 $99,710
01/30/2023 Carlos M. Sepulveda Director 47,000 $54.47 $2,560,090
01/30/2023 Laura Easley Director 1,895 $53.19 $100,795
01/30/2023 C. Todd Sparks Director 9,500 $55.08 $523,300
01/30/2023 Charles A. Anderson Director 3,650 $54.89 $200,348
01/31/2023 Harrison B. Barnes Director 3,921 $54.79 $214,837

And First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF), the #76 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $142,556 worth of FCF, which represents approximately 0.60% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FCF is detailed in the table below:

FCF — last trade: $12.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/27/2023 T. Michael Price President & CEO 13,212 $13.87 $183,250
03/13/2023 Ray T. Charley Director 4,000 $13.26 $53,040
03/14/2023 Ray T. Charley Director 8,000 $13.03 $104,240
03/17/2023 Ray T. Charley Director 3,900 $12.85 $50,115

Also see:

Stocks mentioned

TFIN
FCF

