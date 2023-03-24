Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PSCF

March 24, 2023 — 11:07 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 16.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU), which makes up 1.32% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $319,643 worth of CBU, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CBU:

CBU — last trade: $51.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/15/2023 John Parente Director 2,000 $53.20 $106,400
03/20/2023 Kerrie D. Macpherson Director 1,000 $55.42 $55,423

And Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD), the #29 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $220,964 worth of WAFD, which represents approximately 0.91% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAFD is detailed in the table below:

WAFD — last trade: $28.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2023 Randall H. Talbot Director 3,500 $31.10 $108,850
03/13/2023 Brent J. Beardall President & CEO 1,600 $30.20 $48,320

