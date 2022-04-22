Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PRFZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Resolute Forest Products Inc (Symbol: RFP), which makes up 0.19% of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,589,446 worth of RFP, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RFP:
RFP — last trade: $14.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/01/2021
|Duncan Davies
|Director
|3,360
|$11.64
|$39,110
|02/16/2022
|Suzanne Blanchet
|Director
|13,300
|$11.83
|$157,318
And WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), the #60 largest holding among components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,579,171 worth of WSC, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSC is detailed in the table below:
WSC — last trade: $37.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/14/2021
|Michael W. Upchurch
|Director
|10,000
|$38.43
|$384,300
|03/18/2022
|Rebecca L. Owen
|Director
|5,250
|$38.34
|$201,285
