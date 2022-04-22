Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PRFZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Resolute Forest Products Inc (Symbol: RFP), which makes up 0.19% of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,589,446 worth of RFP, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RFP:

RFP — last trade: $14.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/01/2021 Duncan Davies Director 3,360 $11.64 $39,110
02/16/2022 Suzanne Blanchet Director 13,300 $11.83 $157,318

And WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), the #60 largest holding among components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,579,171 worth of WSC, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSC is detailed in the table below:

WSC — last trade: $37.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/14/2021 Michael W. Upchurch Director 10,000 $38.43 $384,300
03/18/2022 Rebecca L. Owen Director 5,250 $38.34 $201,285

