Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PPA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS), which makes up 0.91% of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,836,979 worth of KEYS, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KEYS:
KEYS — last trade: $185.20 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/30/2022
|Kevin A. Stephens
|Director
|500
|$136.91
|$68,455
|11/22/2022
|Jean Mcclung Nye
|Director
|575
|$174.92
|$100,579
