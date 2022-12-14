Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PPA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS), which makes up 0.91% of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,836,979 worth of KEYS, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KEYS:

KEYS — last trade: $185.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/30/2022 Kevin A. Stephens Director 500 $136.91 $68,455 11/22/2022 Jean Mcclung Nye Director 575 $174.92 $100,579

