Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PFI

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF (PFI) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), which makes up 1.46% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF (PFI), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $387,422 worth of SFBS, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFBS:
SFBS — last trade: $49.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/20/2023
|Thomas A. Broughton
|Chairman, President, & CEO
|3,000
|$49.95
|$149,853
|04/20/2023
|Hatton C.V. Smith
|Director
|2,020
|$49.47
|$99,929
|04/21/2023
|Irma Loya Tuder
|Director
|1,000
|$50.65
|$50,650
|05/04/2023
|Thomas A. Broughton
|Chairman, President, & CEO
|2,775
|$44.60
|$123,765
|05/31/2023
|Elizabeth Bugg Holloway
|Director
|1,276
|$40.78
|$52,035
