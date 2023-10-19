Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PFI

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF (PFI) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), which makes up 1.46% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF (PFI), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $387,422 worth of SFBS, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFBS:

SFBS — last trade: $49.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/20/2023 Thomas A. Broughton Chairman, President, & CEO 3,000 $49.95 $149,853 04/20/2023 Hatton C.V. Smith Director 2,020 $49.47 $99,929 04/21/2023 Irma Loya Tuder Director 1,000 $50.65 $50,650 05/04/2023 Thomas A. Broughton Chairman, President, & CEO 2,775 $44.60 $123,765 05/31/2023 Elizabeth Bugg Holloway Director 1,276 $40.78 $52,035

