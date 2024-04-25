News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PEX

April 25, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), which makes up 2.61% of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $255,301 worth of PSEC, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC:

PSEC — last trade: $5.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/10/2023 Kristin Lea Van Dask CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO 5,000 $5.68 $28,398
11/21/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 15,750 $5.75 $90,562
11/20/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 11,000 $5.80 $63,837
11/27/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $5.75 $57,500
11/28/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $5.62 $56,200
11/29/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $5.60 $56,000
12/04/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $5.66 $56,600
12/05/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $5.64 $56,391
12/06/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $5.67 $56,700
03/11/2024 Kristin Lea Van Dask CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO 5,000 $5.44 $27,200

