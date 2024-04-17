Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PEX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 7.83% of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $745,544 worth of FSK, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:

FSK — last trade: $18.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2024 Daniel Pietrzak Co-President and CIO 10,000 $18.74 $187,381 02/29/2024 Elizabeth Sandler Director 1,000 $18.80 $18,799

