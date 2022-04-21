Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PBW

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR), which makes up 1.38% of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,373,453 worth of FSR, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSR:

FSR — last trade: $11.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/16/2021 William R. McDermott Director 11,359 $21.81 $247,758 11/17/2021 Mark E. Hickson Director 44,900 $21.90 $983,507 11/15/2021 Wendy J. Greuel Director 1,175 $21.02 $24,693 11/23/2021 Wendy J. Greuel Director 1,265 $19.73 $24,965 03/09/2022 Mitchell Zuklie Director 5,000 $11.36 $56,775

And Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY), the #29 largest holding among components of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,163,846 worth of JOBY, which represents approximately 1.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at JOBY is detailed in the table below:

JOBY — last trade: $5.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/15/2021 Joeben Bevirt CEO and Chief Architect 40,000 $6.29 $251,600 12/15/2021 Paul Cahill Sciarra Director 155,000 $6.32 $980,220 12/16/2021 Joeben Bevirt CEO and Chief Architect 45,000 $6.56 $295,200 12/16/2021 Paul Cahill Sciarra Director 74,500 $6.69 $498,032

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.