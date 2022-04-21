Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PBW

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR), which makes up 1.38% of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,373,453 worth of FSR, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSR:
FSR — last trade: $11.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/16/2021
|William R. McDermott
|Director
|11,359
|$21.81
|$247,758
|11/17/2021
|Mark E. Hickson
|Director
|44,900
|$21.90
|$983,507
|11/15/2021
|Wendy J. Greuel
|Director
|1,175
|$21.02
|$24,693
|11/23/2021
|Wendy J. Greuel
|Director
|1,265
|$19.73
|$24,965
|03/09/2022
|Mitchell Zuklie
|Director
|5,000
|$11.36
|$56,775
And Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY), the #29 largest holding among components of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,163,846 worth of JOBY, which represents approximately 1.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at JOBY is detailed in the table below:
JOBY — last trade: $5.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/15/2021
|Joeben Bevirt
|CEO and Chief Architect
|40,000
|$6.29
|$251,600
|12/15/2021
|Paul Cahill Sciarra
|Director
|155,000
|$6.32
|$980,220
|12/16/2021
|Joeben Bevirt
|CEO and Chief Architect
|45,000
|$6.56
|$295,200
|12/16/2021
|Paul Cahill Sciarra
|Director
|74,500
|$6.69
|$498,032
