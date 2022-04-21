Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PBW

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR), which makes up 1.38% of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,373,453 worth of FSR, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSR:

FSR — last trade: $11.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/16/2021 William R. McDermott Director 11,359 $21.81 $247,758
11/17/2021 Mark E. Hickson Director 44,900 $21.90 $983,507
11/15/2021 Wendy J. Greuel Director 1,175 $21.02 $24,693
11/23/2021 Wendy J. Greuel Director 1,265 $19.73 $24,965
03/09/2022 Mitchell Zuklie Director 5,000 $11.36 $56,775

And Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY), the #29 largest holding among components of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,163,846 worth of JOBY, which represents approximately 1.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at JOBY is detailed in the table below:

JOBY — last trade: $5.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/15/2021 Joeben Bevirt CEO and Chief Architect 40,000 $6.29 $251,600
12/15/2021 Paul Cahill Sciarra Director 155,000 $6.32 $980,220
12/16/2021 Joeben Bevirt CEO and Chief Architect 45,000 $6.56 $295,200
12/16/2021 Paul Cahill Sciarra Director 74,500 $6.69 $498,032

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

