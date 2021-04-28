Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PBJ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) shows an impressive 13.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM), which makes up 3.10% of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,580,941 worth of SFM, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFM:

SFM — last trade: $25.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/02/2020 Joe Fortunato Director 13,000 $18.80 $244,366 11/02/2020 Kristen E. Blum Director 2,750 $18.50 $50,875

