Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ONEY

State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), which makes up 0.30% of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,233,889 worth of STT, making it the #120 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STT:
STT — last trade: $58.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|3,000
|$64.50
|$193,500
|07/22/2019
|Patrick de Saint-Aignan
|Director
|500
|$58.85
|$29,425
|08/01/2019
|Patrick de Saint-Aignan
|Director
|1,500
|$57.75
|$86,625
|08/05/2019
|Patrick de Saint-Aignan
|Director
|1,000
|$54.31
|$54,315
|08/15/2019
|Patrick de Saint-Aignan
|Director
|500
|$49.24
|$24,620
|08/29/2019
|Ronald P. O'Hanley
|President and CEO
|7,000
|$50.43
|$353,010
