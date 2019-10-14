Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ONEY

State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), which makes up 0.30% of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,233,889 worth of STT, making it the #120 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STT:

STT — last trade: $58.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/07/2019 Gregory L. Summe Director 3,000 $64.50 $193,500
07/22/2019 Patrick de Saint-Aignan Director 500 $58.85 $29,425
08/01/2019 Patrick de Saint-Aignan Director 1,500 $57.75 $86,625
08/05/2019 Patrick de Saint-Aignan Director 1,000 $54.31 $54,315
08/15/2019 Patrick de Saint-Aignan Director 500 $49.24 $24,620
08/29/2019 Ronald P. O'Hanley President and CEO 7,000 $50.43 $353,010

Most Popular