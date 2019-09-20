Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ONEY

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), which makes up 0.36% of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,558,963 worth of CAG, making it the #96 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CAG:

CAG — last trade: $29.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/16/2019 Anil Arora Director 1,600 $30.06 $48,096
04/16/2019 Joie A. Gregor Director 10,000 $29.99 $299,865
06/28/2019 Craig P. Omtvedt Director 25,000 $26.73 $668,250

