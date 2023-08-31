Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ONEY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), which makes up 0.07% of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $495,938 worth of DTM, making it the #269 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DTM:
DTM — last trade: $52.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/08/2023
|David Slater
|President and CEO
|1,500
|$46.57
|$69,855
|05/09/2023
|Elaine M. Pickle
|Director
|1,500
|$46.86
|$70,290
|05/11/2023
|Robert C. Skaggs Jr.
|Executive Chairman
|2,000
|$46.70
|$93,400
|05/23/2023
|Peter I. Tumminello
|Director
|5,000
|$47.35
|$236,750
|08/04/2023
|Jeffrey A. Jewell
|Executive V.P., CFO
|358
|$52.18
|$18,680
And BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), the #286 largest holding among components of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $406,809 worth of BOKF, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BOKF is detailed in the table below:
BOKF — last trade: $82.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2023
|Stanley A. Lybarger
|Director
|2,940
|$85.28
|$250,726
|03/15/2023
|Alan S. Armstrong
|Director
|1,500
|$87.07
|$130,602
|05/01/2023
|Martin E. Grunst
|EVP, CFO
|1,000
|$84.06
|$84,064
|05/04/2023
|Edward C. Joullian IV
|Director
|1,920
|$78.12
|$149,990
|05/09/2023
|Martin E. Grunst
|EVP, CFO
|1,000
|$77.00
|$76,995
|05/16/2023
|Brad A. Vincent
|EVP - Specialized Industries
|1,000
|$77.11
|$77,107
