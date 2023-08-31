Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ONEY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), which makes up 0.07% of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $495,938 worth of DTM, making it the #269 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DTM:

DTM — last trade: $52.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/08/2023 David Slater President and CEO 1,500 $46.57 $69,855 05/09/2023 Elaine M. Pickle Director 1,500 $46.86 $70,290 05/11/2023 Robert C. Skaggs Jr. Executive Chairman 2,000 $46.70 $93,400 05/23/2023 Peter I. Tumminello Director 5,000 $47.35 $236,750 08/04/2023 Jeffrey A. Jewell Executive V.P., CFO 358 $52.18 $18,680

And BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), the #286 largest holding among components of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $406,809 worth of BOKF, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BOKF is detailed in the table below:

BOKF — last trade: $82.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2023 Stanley A. Lybarger Director 2,940 $85.28 $250,726 03/15/2023 Alan S. Armstrong Director 1,500 $87.07 $130,602 05/01/2023 Martin E. Grunst EVP, CFO 1,000 $84.06 $84,064 05/04/2023 Edward C. Joullian IV Director 1,920 $78.12 $149,990 05/09/2023 Martin E. Grunst EVP, CFO 1,000 $77.00 $76,995 05/16/2023 Brad A. Vincent EVP - Specialized Industries 1,000 $77.11 $77,107

