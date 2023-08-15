Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ONEY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), which makes up 0.51% of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,877,157 worth of BXP, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXP:
BXP — last trade: $66.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2023
|Matthew J. Lustig
|Director
|10,000
|$52.92
|$529,200
|05/26/2023
|Carol B. Einiger
|Director
|10,000
|$47.41
|$474,100
And AES Corp (Symbol: AES), the #106 largest holding among components of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,663,952 worth of AES, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AES is detailed in the table below:
AES — last trade: $19.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2023
|Maura Shaughnessy
|Director
|36,500
|$19.46
|$710,425
|08/10/2023
|Julia M. Laulis
|Director
|1,500
|$19.51
|$29,265
