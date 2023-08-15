News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ONEY

August 15, 2023

Written by BNK Invest

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), which makes up 0.51% of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,877,157 worth of BXP, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXP:

BXP — last trade: $66.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/15/2023 Matthew J. Lustig Director 10,000 $52.92 $529,200
05/26/2023 Carol B. Einiger Director 10,000 $47.41 $474,100

And AES Corp (Symbol: AES), the #106 largest holding among components of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,663,952 worth of AES, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AES is detailed in the table below:

AES — last trade: $19.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/08/2023 Maura Shaughnessy Director 36,500 $19.46 $710,425
08/10/2023 Julia M. Laulis Director 1,500 $19.51 $29,265

