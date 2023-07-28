Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ONEY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), which makes up 0.06% of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $493,749 worth of ADT, making it the #280 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADT:
ADT — last trade: $6.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2023
|David W. Smail
|EVP, CLO and Secretary
|10,000
|$4.91
|$49,100
|05/04/2023
|James David Devries
|President & CEO
|50,000
|$4.96
|$248,000
|05/04/2023
|Kenneth Porpora
|EVP and CFO
|12,000
|$5.12
|$61,440
|05/04/2023
|Wayne Thorsen
|EVP, Chief Business Officer
|10,000
|$5.14
|$51,400
|05/04/2023
|Donald M. Young
|EVP & COO
|50,000
|$5.15
|$257,500
|05/05/2023
|Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi
|Exec. Vice President, Solar
|100,000
|$5.79
|$579,000
|05/05/2023
|Delu Jackson
|EVP, Chief Marketing Officer
|8,650
|$5.76
|$49,824
And New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), the #283 largest holding among components of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $355,124 worth of NFE, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NFE is detailed in the table below:
NFE — last trade: $27.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2023
|Timothy W. Jay
|Director
|6,000
|$28.13
|$168,760
|05/26/2023
|Desmond Iain Catterall
|Director
|4,734
|$26.54
|$125,640
