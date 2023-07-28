Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ONEY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), which makes up 0.06% of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $493,749 worth of ADT, making it the #280 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADT:

ADT — last trade: $6.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/04/2023 David W. Smail EVP, CLO and Secretary 10,000 $4.91 $49,100 05/04/2023 James David Devries President & CEO 50,000 $4.96 $248,000 05/04/2023 Kenneth Porpora EVP and CFO 12,000 $5.12 $61,440 05/04/2023 Wayne Thorsen EVP, Chief Business Officer 10,000 $5.14 $51,400 05/04/2023 Donald M. Young EVP & COO 50,000 $5.15 $257,500 05/05/2023 Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi Exec. Vice President, Solar 100,000 $5.79 $579,000 05/05/2023 Delu Jackson EVP, Chief Marketing Officer 8,650 $5.76 $49,824

And New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), the #283 largest holding among components of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $355,124 worth of NFE, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NFE is detailed in the table below:

NFE — last trade: $27.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/24/2023 Timothy W. Jay Director 6,000 $28.13 $168,760 05/26/2023 Desmond Iain Catterall Director 4,734 $26.54 $125,640

