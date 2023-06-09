Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OMFS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), which makes up 0.21% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $648,056 worth of FCPT, making it the #125 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCPT:

FCPT — last trade: $26.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/16/2022 William H. Lenehan President and CEO 9,625 $25.99 $250,154 06/07/2023 Douglas B. Hansen Director 9,425 $26.53 $250,045

And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #143 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $571,649 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:

NBTB — last trade: $36.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/12/2022 Heidi M. Hoeller Director 750 $42.48 $31,859 01/26/2023 Jason David Brown Director 650 $37.18 $24,170 03/07/2023 Scott Allen Kingsley EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,310 $38.50 $88,935 05/02/2023 Timothy E. Delaney Director 40,000 $29.77 $1,190,800

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 VATE Historical Stock Prices

 Institutional Holders of RNWK

 Institutional Holders of FTXO



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.