Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OMFS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), which makes up 0.21% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $648,056 worth of FCPT, making it the #125 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCPT:
FCPT — last trade: $26.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/16/2022
|William H. Lenehan
|President and CEO
|9,625
|$25.99
|$250,154
|06/07/2023
|Douglas B. Hansen
|Director
|9,425
|$26.53
|$250,045
And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #143 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $571,649 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:
NBTB — last trade: $36.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/12/2022
|Heidi M. Hoeller
|Director
|750
|$42.48
|$31,859
|01/26/2023
|Jason David Brown
|Director
|650
|$37.18
|$24,170
|03/07/2023
|Scott Allen Kingsley
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|2,310
|$38.50
|$88,935
|05/02/2023
|Timothy E. Delaney
|Director
|40,000
|$29.77
|$1,190,800
