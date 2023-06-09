News & Insights

Markets
FCPT

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OMFS

June 09, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), which makes up 0.21% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $648,056 worth of FCPT, making it the #125 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCPT:

FCPT — last trade: $26.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/16/2022 William H. Lenehan President and CEO 9,625 $25.99 $250,154
06/07/2023 Douglas B. Hansen Director 9,425 $26.53 $250,045

And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #143 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $571,649 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:

NBTB — last trade: $36.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/12/2022 Heidi M. Hoeller Director 750 $42.48 $31,859
01/26/2023 Jason David Brown Director 650 $37.18 $24,170
03/07/2023 Scott Allen Kingsley EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,310 $38.50 $88,935
05/02/2023 Timothy E. Delaney Director 40,000 $29.77 $1,190,800

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 VATE Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of RNWK
 Institutional Holders of FTXO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCPT
NBTB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.