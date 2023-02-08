Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OMFS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV), which makes up 0.48% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,151,156 worth of MATV, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MATV:
MATV — last trade: $27.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/12/2022
|John Rogers
|Director
|1,000
|$23.35
|$23,350
|08/15/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|1,000
|$23.25
|$23,250
|08/15/2022
|Anderson Davis Warlick
|Director
|10,000
|$24.84
|$248,379
|08/12/2022
|Julie Schertell
|President, CEO
|21,600
|$23.93
|$516,845
|08/16/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|1,500
|$25.57
|$38,360
|08/18/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|500
|$24.60
|$12,300
|09/06/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|15,000
|$22.75
|$341,294
|09/08/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|6,532
|$24.22
|$158,226
|09/09/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|6,000
|$25.03
|$150,180
|09/12/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|10,600
|$25.77
|$273,162
|09/16/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|36,698
|$24.44
|$897,007
|09/19/2022
|William M. Cook
|Director
|1,500
|$24.93
|$37,395
|08/15/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|3,000
|$24.11
|$72,345
|11/16/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|1,911
|$19.05
|$36,405
|11/14/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|3,200
|$19.20
|$61,440
|11/14/2022
|John Rogers
|Director
|1,000
|$18.88
|$18,880
|11/14/2022
|William M. Cook
|Director
|1,500
|$29.09
|$43,635
|11/22/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|2,114
|$19.92
|$42,111
|11/18/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|3,000
|$19.27
|$57,810
|12/08/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|24,474
|$20.66
|$505,706
|12/19/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|4,902
|$19.83
|$97,207
|12/16/2022
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|10,399
|$19.98
|$207,800
And Oceaneering International, Inc. (Symbol: OII), the #72 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $658,930 worth of OII, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OII is detailed in the table below:
OII — last trade: $21.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/23/2022
|Karen H. Beachy
|Director
|2,600
|$7.62
|$19,799
|09/27/2022
|Steven A. Webster
|Director
|25,000
|$7.67
|$191,675
|09/29/2022
|Steven A. Webster
|Director
|10,731
|$7.77
|$83,372
|09/29/2022
|Earl Childress
|Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc
|10,000
|$7.92
|$79,157
