Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OMFS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV), which makes up 0.48% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,151,156 worth of MATV, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MATV:

MATV — last trade: $27.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/12/2022 John Rogers Director 1,000 $23.35 $23,350 08/15/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 1,000 $23.25 $23,250 08/15/2022 Anderson Davis Warlick Director 10,000 $24.84 $248,379 08/12/2022 Julie Schertell President, CEO 21,600 $23.93 $516,845 08/16/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 1,500 $25.57 $38,360 08/18/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 500 $24.60 $12,300 09/06/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 15,000 $22.75 $341,294 09/08/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 6,532 $24.22 $158,226 09/09/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 6,000 $25.03 $150,180 09/12/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 10,600 $25.77 $273,162 09/16/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 36,698 $24.44 $897,007 09/19/2022 William M. Cook Director 1,500 $24.93 $37,395 08/15/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 3,000 $24.11 $72,345 11/16/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 1,911 $19.05 $36,405 11/14/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 3,200 $19.20 $61,440 11/14/2022 John Rogers Director 1,000 $18.88 $18,880 11/14/2022 William M. Cook Director 1,500 $29.09 $43,635 11/22/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 2,114 $19.92 $42,111 11/18/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 3,000 $19.27 $57,810 12/08/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 24,474 $20.66 $505,706 12/19/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 4,902 $19.83 $97,207 12/16/2022 Jeffrey Keenan Director 10,399 $19.98 $207,800

And Oceaneering International, Inc. (Symbol: OII), the #72 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $658,930 worth of OII, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OII is detailed in the table below:

OII — last trade: $21.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/23/2022 Karen H. Beachy Director 2,600 $7.62 $19,799 09/27/2022 Steven A. Webster Director 25,000 $7.67 $191,675 09/29/2022 Steven A. Webster Director 10,731 $7.77 $83,372 09/29/2022 Earl Childress Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc 10,000 $7.92 $79,157

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 EGY YTD Return

 Institutional Holders of Hershey

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BDE



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.