Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OMFS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (Symbol: MCB), which makes up 0.23% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $352,826 worth of MCB, making it the #60 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MCB:
MCB — last trade: $77.46 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2022
|George J. Wolf Jr.
|Director
|250
|$76.06
|$19,016
|05/16/2022
|Anthony J. Fabiano
|Director
|130
|$78.72
|$10,234
And Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), the #83 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $306,993 worth of MTDR, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MTDR is detailed in the table below:
MTDR — last trade: $62.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/02/2021
|Robert Gaines Baty
|Director
|500
|$36.27
|$18,135
|12/13/2021
|Billy E. Goodwin
|EVP, COO - Operations
|2,000
|$37.30
|$74,600
|12/14/2021
|Reynald Baribault
|Director
|1,000
|$37.00
|$37,000
|12/15/2021
|Robert T. Macalik
|SVP, Chief Accounting Officer
|1,500
|$35.50
|$53,250
|12/15/2021
|Craig N. Adams
|EVP, COO - Land, Legal & Admin
|2,000
|$35.55
|$71,100
|05/04/2022
|Monika U. Ehrman
|Director
|200
|$51.51
|$10,302
