Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OMFS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (Symbol: MCB), which makes up 0.23% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $352,826 worth of MCB, making it the #60 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MCB:

MCB — last trade: $77.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2022 George J. Wolf Jr. Director 250 $76.06 $19,016
05/16/2022 Anthony J. Fabiano Director 130 $78.72 $10,234

And Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), the #83 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $306,993 worth of MTDR, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MTDR is detailed in the table below:

MTDR — last trade: $62.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/02/2021 Robert Gaines Baty Director 500 $36.27 $18,135
12/13/2021 Billy E. Goodwin EVP, COO - Operations 2,000 $37.30 $74,600
12/14/2021 Reynald Baribault Director 1,000 $37.00 $37,000
12/15/2021 Robert T. Macalik SVP, Chief Accounting Officer 1,500 $35.50 $53,250
12/15/2021 Craig N. Adams EVP, COO - Land, Legal & Admin 2,000 $35.55 $71,100
05/04/2022 Monika U. Ehrman Director 200 $51.51 $10,302

