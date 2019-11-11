Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OMFL

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), which makes up 0.64% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,460,534 worth of AAL, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAL:

AAL — last trade: $30.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/04/2019 Derek J. Kerr Executive VP and CFO 5,000 $27.76 $138,820 06/04/2019 Elise R. Eberwein EVP People and Communications 5,000 $27.76 $138,820 06/04/2019 Maya Leibman EVP Chief Information Officer 5,000 $27.63 $138,150 06/04/2019 Stephen L. Johnson EVP Corporate Affairs 5,000 $27.72 $138,582 06/04/2019 Robert D. Isom Jr. President 15,000 $27.75 $416,250 06/04/2019 W. Douglas Parker Chairman and CEO 50,000 $28.09 $1,404,285 06/04/2019 John T. Cahill Director 25,000 $28.60 $714,972 08/05/2019 Michael J. Embler Director 4,000 $28.18 $112,720 08/29/2019 Robert D. Isom Jr. President 2,500 $26.34 $65,844 10/28/2019 James F. Albaugh Director 10,000 $31.41 $314,070

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), the #93 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,182,083 worth of DISH, which represents approximately 0.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DISH is detailed in the table below:

DISH — last trade: $35.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/22/2019 Tom A. Ortolf Director 10,000 $34.87 $348,700 08/07/2019 Charles W. Ergen Chairman 500,005 $31.45 $15,723,158 08/23/2019 James Defranco Executive Vice President 300,000 $31.18 $9,354,000

