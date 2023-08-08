Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OMFL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), which makes up 0.25% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,535,928 worth of AIRC, making it the #173 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AIRC:
AIRC — last trade: $34.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/22/2023
|Devin Ignatius Murphy
|Director
|2,500
|$34.00
|$85,000
|03/17/2023
|John D. Rayis
|Director
|1,000
|$34.48
|$34,480
And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), the #215 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,332,063 worth of CROX, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CROX is detailed in the table below:
CROX — last trade: $104.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Thomas J. Smach
|Director
|3,000
|$113.15
|$339,438
|06/16/2023
|Thomas J. Smach
|Director
|2,000
|$111.07
|$222,140
|07/28/2023
|Thomas J. Smach
|Director
|1,435
|$104.53
|$150,001
|08/02/2023
|Douglas J. Treff
|Director
|1,926
|$103.94
|$200,188
|08/02/2023
|Thomas J. Smach
|Director
|10,000
|$105.85
|$1,058,500
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
CADL Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding FTY
OTEL Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.