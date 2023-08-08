Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OMFL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), which makes up 0.25% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,535,928 worth of AIRC, making it the #173 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AIRC:

AIRC — last trade: $34.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/22/2023 Devin Ignatius Murphy Director 2,500 $34.00 $85,000 03/17/2023 John D. Rayis Director 1,000 $34.48 $34,480

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), the #215 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,332,063 worth of CROX, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CROX is detailed in the table below:

CROX — last trade: $104.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Thomas J. Smach Director 3,000 $113.15 $339,438 06/16/2023 Thomas J. Smach Director 2,000 $111.07 $222,140 07/28/2023 Thomas J. Smach Director 1,435 $104.53 $150,001 08/02/2023 Douglas J. Treff Director 1,926 $103.94 $200,188 08/02/2023 Thomas J. Smach Director 10,000 $105.85 $1,058,500

