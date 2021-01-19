Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OIH

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Oil Services ETF (OIH) shows an impressive 18.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), which makes up 18.03% of the Oil Services ETF (OIH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $157,813,369 worth of SLB, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SLB:
SLB — last trade: $24.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2020
|Mark G. Papa
|Director
|15,000
|$19.46
|$291,874
|09/14/2020
|Peuch Olivier Le
|Chief Executive Officer
|25,000
|$17.95
|$448,850
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.