Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OIH

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Oil Services ETF (OIH) shows an impressive 18.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), which makes up 18.03% of the Oil Services ETF (OIH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $157,813,369 worth of SLB, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SLB:

SLB — last trade: $24.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2020 Mark G. Papa Director 15,000 $19.46 $291,874 09/14/2020 Peuch Olivier Le Chief Executive Officer 25,000 $17.95 $448,850

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.