Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MORT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), which makes up 5.04% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,451,988 worth of AGNC, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AGNC:
AGNC — last trade: $7.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2023
|Sean Reid
|EVP
|11,000
|$8.91
|$98,010
|07/27/2023
|Morris A. Davis
|Director
|4,772
|$10.48
|$49,991
