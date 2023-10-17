Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MORT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), which makes up 2.18% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,188,334 worth of HASI, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HASI:

HASI — last trade: $17.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/18/2023 Charles Melko CAO & Treasurer 2,000 $21.24 $42,480 08/21/2023 Richard J. Osborne Director 1,000 $19.66 $19,660 08/21/2023 Marc T. Pangburn Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $21.09 $105,450 08/18/2023 Nathaniel Rose EVP & CIO 5,000 $21.01 $105,050 08/18/2023 Daniel K. McMahon EVP 10,000 $21.18 $211,850 08/18/2023 Steven Chuslo EVP AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER 5,000 $20.93 $104,650 08/21/2023 Richard Santoroski EVP and Chief Risk Officer 2,500 $20.46 $51,150 08/21/2023 Teresa Brenner Director 1,000 $20.83 $20,830 08/21/2023 Jeffrey Lipson Chief Executive Officer 4,000 $21.09 $84,360 08/21/2023 Jeffrey Eckel Executive Chair 2,876 $19.76 $56,826

