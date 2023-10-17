Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MORT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), which makes up 2.18% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,188,334 worth of HASI, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HASI:
HASI — last trade: $17.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/18/2023
|Charles Melko
|CAO & Treasurer
|2,000
|$21.24
|$42,480
|08/21/2023
|Richard J. Osborne
|Director
|1,000
|$19.66
|$19,660
|08/21/2023
|Marc T. Pangburn
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,000
|$21.09
|$105,450
|08/18/2023
|Nathaniel Rose
|EVP & CIO
|5,000
|$21.01
|$105,050
|08/18/2023
|Daniel K. McMahon
|EVP
|10,000
|$21.18
|$211,850
|08/18/2023
|Steven Chuslo
|EVP AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER
|5,000
|$20.93
|$104,650
|08/21/2023
|Richard Santoroski
|EVP and Chief Risk Officer
|2,500
|$20.46
|$51,150
|08/21/2023
|Teresa Brenner
|Director
|1,000
|$20.83
|$20,830
|08/21/2023
|Jeffrey Lipson
|Chief Executive Officer
|4,000
|$21.09
|$84,360
|08/21/2023
|Jeffrey Eckel
|Executive Chair
|2,876
|$19.76
|$56,826
