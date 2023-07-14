Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MORT

News & Insights

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 14.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 4.77% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,165,062 worth of ABR, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:

ABR — last trade: $15.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2023 William C. Green Director 4,200 $12.94 $54,329
03/13/2023 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 10,000 $12.43 $124,280
05/08/2023 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 15,000 $11.98 $179,750
06/01/2023 William C. Green Director 8,776 $12.82 $112,542

