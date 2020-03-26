Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MOAT

BNK Invest
Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), which makes up 1.32% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $34,222,027 worth of CTVA, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTVA:

CTVA — last trade: $23.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/04/2019 Gregory R. Friedman Executive VP, CFO 3,825 $26.19 $100,159
02/03/2020 Timothy P. Glenn EVP, Chief Commercial Officer 5,000 $29.77 $148,850

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

