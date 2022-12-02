Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MOAT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) shows an impressive 14.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE), which makes up 3.16% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $207,445,791 worth of GWRE, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GWRE:

GWRE — last trade: $60.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/15/2022 Michael C. Keller Director 2,000 $72.13 $144,260 06/16/2022 Marcus Ryu Director 1,000 $70.81 $70,810

