Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MOAT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) shows an impressive 14.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE), which makes up 3.16% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $207,445,791 worth of GWRE, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GWRE:
GWRE — last trade: $60.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/15/2022
|Michael C. Keller
|Director
|2,000
|$72.13
|$144,260
|06/16/2022
|Marcus Ryu
|Director
|1,000
|$70.81
|$70,810
