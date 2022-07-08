Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MOAT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), which makes up 0.82% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $52,509,123 worth of CMP, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMP:

CMP — last trade: $32.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2022 Joseph E. Reece Director 5,000 $42.98 $214,890 05/11/2022 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 2,500 $43.81 $109,525 05/11/2022 Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer 2,893 $43.20 $124,978 05/13/2022 Amy Yoder Director 250 $42.36 $10,590 05/16/2022 Lori A. Walker Director 600 $43.71 $26,226 06/15/2022 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 1,330 $37.48 $49,848 06/15/2022 Mary L. Frontczak Chief Legal & Admin. Officer 1,000 $37.03 $37,030 06/16/2022 Joseph E. Reece Director 5,000 $33.41 $167,050 06/16/2022 James D. Standen Chief Commercial Officer 2,000 $32.15 $64,300 06/17/2022 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 1,450 $34.21 $49,604

