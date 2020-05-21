Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MLPX

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), which makes up 2.93% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,876,671 worth of LNG, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LNG:
LNG — last trade: $45.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/27/2020
|G. Andrea Botta
|Director
|5,500
|$45.67
|$251,190
|03/05/2020
|Donald F. Robillard Jr.
|Director
|2,000
|$46.96
|$93,916
|03/05/2020
|Jack A. Fusco
|President and CEO
|21,000
|$47.34
|$994,099
|03/09/2020
|Neal A. Shear
|Director
|3,750
|$38.64
|$144,897
|03/10/2020
|Nuno Brandolini
|Director
|6,331
|$39.44
|$249,682
|03/10/2020
|Andrew Langham
|Director
|3,300
|$37.91
|$125,097
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.