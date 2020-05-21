Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MLPX

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), which makes up 2.93% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,876,671 worth of LNG, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LNG:

LNG — last trade: $45.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/27/2020 G. Andrea Botta Director 5,500 $45.67 $251,190 03/05/2020 Donald F. Robillard Jr. Director 2,000 $46.96 $93,916 03/05/2020 Jack A. Fusco President and CEO 21,000 $47.34 $994,099 03/09/2020 Neal A. Shear Director 3,750 $38.64 $144,897 03/10/2020 Nuno Brandolini Director 6,331 $39.44 $249,682 03/10/2020 Andrew Langham Director 3,300 $37.91 $125,097

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.