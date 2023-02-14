Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MISL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), which makes up 2.73% of the First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,406 worth of WWD, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWD:
WWD — last trade: $103.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/22/2022
|Paul Donovan
|Director
|3,000
|$98.85
|$296,550
|08/29/2022
|Charles P. Blankenship
|CEO and President
|1,000
|$96.92
|$96,925
|08/30/2022
|David P. Hess
|Director
|11,000
|$93.93
|$1,033,230
|08/31/2022
|Charles P. Blankenship
|CEO and President
|500
|$92.97
|$46,485
|08/31/2022
|Paul Donovan
|Director
|5,300
|$93.35
|$494,752
|09/01/2022
|Paul Donovan
|Director
|2,100
|$92.02
|$193,242
|09/06/2022
|Rajeev Bhalla
|Director
|435
|$91.83
|$39,945
|02/07/2023
|Rajeev Bhalla
|Director
|484
|$103.06
|$49,879
