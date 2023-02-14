Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MISL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), which makes up 2.73% of the First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,406 worth of WWD, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWD:

WWD — last trade: $103.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/22/2022 Paul Donovan Director 3,000 $98.85 $296,550 08/29/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 1,000 $96.92 $96,925 08/30/2022 David P. Hess Director 11,000 $93.93 $1,033,230 08/31/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $92.97 $46,485 08/31/2022 Paul Donovan Director 5,300 $93.35 $494,752 09/01/2022 Paul Donovan Director 2,100 $92.02 $193,242 09/06/2022 Rajeev Bhalla Director 435 $91.83 $39,945 02/07/2023 Rajeev Bhalla Director 484 $103.06 $49,879

