Markets
UGI

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MIDF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), which makes up 0.75% of the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (MIDF), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,019 worth of UGI, making it the #78 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UGI:

UGI — last trade: $32.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/11/2020 John L. Walsh President & CEO 8,000 $30.45 $243,595
05/14/2020 Roger Perreault EVP, Global LPG 918 $27.53 $25,273
06/12/2020 Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski Chief Financial Officer 7,650 $32.29 $247,018

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UGI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular