Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MIDF

UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), which makes up 0.75% of the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (MIDF), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,019 worth of UGI, making it the #78 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UGI:

UGI — last trade: $32.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2020 John L. Walsh President & CEO 8,000 $30.45 $243,595 05/14/2020 Roger Perreault EVP, Global LPG 918 $27.53 $25,273 06/12/2020 Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski Chief Financial Officer 7,650 $32.29 $247,018

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.