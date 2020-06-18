Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MIDF

UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), which makes up 0.75% of the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (MIDF), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,019 worth of UGI, making it the #78 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UGI:
UGI — last trade: $32.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2020
|John L. Walsh
|President & CEO
|8,000
|$30.45
|$243,595
|05/14/2020
|Roger Perreault
|EVP, Global LPG
|918
|$27.53
|$25,273
|06/12/2020
|Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski
|Chief Financial Officer
|7,650
|$32.29
|$247,018
