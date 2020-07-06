Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MGC

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), which makes up 1.18% of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $32,570,150 worth of HD, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HD:
HD — last trade: $248.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|Linda R. Gooden
|Director
|1,120
|$214.53
|$240,274
|03/09/2020
|Matt Carey
|EVP & CIO
|4,745
|$210.78
|$1,000,151
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), the #28 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $22,426,714 worth of XOM, which represents approximately 0.81% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XOM is detailed in the table below:
XOM — last trade: $44.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/10/2020
|Darren W. Woods
|Chairman and CEO
|2,858
|$59.86
|$171,083
|03/09/2020
|William C. Weldon
|Director
|8,771
|$45.72
|$400,999
|03/19/2020
|Andrew P. Swiger
|Senior Vice President
|30,000
|$33.80
|$1,014,000
|03/18/2020
|Neil W. Duffin
|Vice President
|30,000
|$36.41
|$1,092,180
