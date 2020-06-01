Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MGC

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), which makes up 0.07% of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,730,489 worth of DFS, making it the #228 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DFS:

DFS — last trade: $47.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/27/2020 Roger C. Hochschild CEO and President 15,000 $74.12 $1,111,821 01/27/2020 John Greene EVP & Chief Financial Officer 3,377 $73.84 $249,343 01/27/2020 Wanjiku Juanita Walcott EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC 3,400 $73.95 $251,430 01/27/2020 Carlos Minetti EVP, Pres. - Consumer Banking 3,000 $73.74 $221,206 05/06/2020 Robert Andrew Eichfeld EVP - Chief HR & Admin Officer 12,650 $39.50 $499,675

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.