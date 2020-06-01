Markets
DFS

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MGC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), which makes up 0.07% of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,730,489 worth of DFS, making it the #228 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DFS:

DFS — last trade: $47.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/27/2020 Roger C. Hochschild CEO and President 15,000 $74.12 $1,111,821
01/27/2020 John Greene EVP & Chief Financial Officer 3,377 $73.84 $249,343
01/27/2020 Wanjiku Juanita Walcott EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC 3,400 $73.95 $251,430
01/27/2020 Carlos Minetti EVP, Pres. - Consumer Banking 3,000 $73.74 $221,206
05/06/2020 Robert Andrew Eichfeld EVP - Chief HR & Admin Officer 12,650 $39.50 $499,675

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DFS

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular