Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MGC

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), which makes up 0.07% of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,730,489 worth of DFS, making it the #228 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DFS:
DFS — last trade: $47.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/27/2020
|Roger C. Hochschild
|CEO and President
|15,000
|$74.12
|$1,111,821
|01/27/2020
|John Greene
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|3,377
|$73.84
|$249,343
|01/27/2020
|Wanjiku Juanita Walcott
|EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC
|3,400
|$73.95
|$251,430
|01/27/2020
|Carlos Minetti
|EVP, Pres. - Consumer Banking
|3,000
|$73.74
|$221,206
|05/06/2020
|Robert Andrew Eichfeld
|EVP - Chief HR & Admin Officer
|12,650
|$39.50
|$499,675
