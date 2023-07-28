Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), which makes up 0.50% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,692,275 worth of X, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at X:
X — last trade: $25.03 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2023
|Andrea J. Ayers
|Director
|1,000
|$31.45
|$31,454
|05/03/2023
|Alicia J. Davis
|Director
|1,000
|$22.64
|$22,645
And Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), the #55 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,637,001 worth of WTFC, which represents approximately 0.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC is detailed in the table below:
WTFC — last trade: $83.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/02/2023
|Alex E. Washington III
|Director
|1,000
|$93.29
|$93,290
|02/16/2023
|Brian A. Kenney
|Director
|6,600
|$92.23
|$608,718
|03/13/2023
|H. Patrick Hackett Jr.
|Director
|7,100
|$73.31
|$520,501
|05/11/2023
|Timothy Crane
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|1,500
|$60.87
|$91,305
|05/15/2023
|Karin Gustafson Teglia
|Director
|1,000
|$62.92
|$62,920
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By Daniel Loeb
ARYB shares outstanding history
Funds Holding IXC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.