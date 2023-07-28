News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYV

July 28, 2023 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), which makes up 0.50% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,692,275 worth of X, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at X:

X — last trade: $25.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2023 Andrea J. Ayers Director 1,000 $31.45 $31,454
05/03/2023 Alicia J. Davis Director 1,000 $22.64 $22,645

And Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), the #55 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,637,001 worth of WTFC, which represents approximately 0.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC is detailed in the table below:

WTFC — last trade: $83.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/02/2023 Alex E. Washington III Director 1,000 $93.29 $93,290
02/16/2023 Brian A. Kenney Director 6,600 $92.23 $608,718
03/13/2023 H. Patrick Hackett Jr. Director 7,100 $73.31 $520,501
05/11/2023 Timothy Crane PRESIDENT & CEO 1,500 $60.87 $91,305
05/15/2023 Karin Gustafson Teglia Director 1,000 $62.92 $62,920

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
