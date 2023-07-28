Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), which makes up 0.50% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,692,275 worth of X, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at X:

X — last trade: $25.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2023 Andrea J. Ayers Director 1,000 $31.45 $31,454 05/03/2023 Alicia J. Davis Director 1,000 $22.64 $22,645

And Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), the #55 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,637,001 worth of WTFC, which represents approximately 0.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC is detailed in the table below:

WTFC — last trade: $83.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/02/2023 Alex E. Washington III Director 1,000 $93.29 $93,290 02/16/2023 Brian A. Kenney Director 6,600 $92.23 $608,718 03/13/2023 H. Patrick Hackett Jr. Director 7,100 $73.31 $520,501 05/11/2023 Timothy Crane PRESIDENT & CEO 1,500 $60.87 $91,305 05/15/2023 Karin Gustafson Teglia Director 1,000 $62.92 $62,920

