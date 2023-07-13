Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG), which makes up 0.25% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,766,840 worth of MODG, making it the #201 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MODG:

MODG — last trade: $20.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2023 Brian P. Lynch EVP, CFO 10,000 $17.79 $177,900 05/12/2023 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 5,000 $17.12 $85,596 05/22/2023 Rebecca Fine EVP, Global CPO 7,000 $16.23 $113,610 05/26/2023 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 8,600 $17.18 $147,760 05/31/2023 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 6,400 $17.06 $109,184 06/08/2023 Adebayo O. Ogunlesi Director 100,000 $19.45 $1,944,720

And Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB), the #206 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,338,740 worth of ASB, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ASB is detailed in the table below:

ASB — last trade: $17.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2023 Andrew J. Harmening President & CEO 4,850 $20.57 $99,789 04/26/2023 Michael J. Haddad Director 5,750 $17.35 $99,773 05/02/2023 R. Jay Gerken Director 3,000 $16.07 $48,207

