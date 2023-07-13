News & Insights

Markets
MODG

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYV

July 13, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG), which makes up 0.25% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,766,840 worth of MODG, making it the #201 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MODG:

MODG — last trade: $20.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/11/2023 Brian P. Lynch EVP, CFO 10,000 $17.79 $177,900
05/12/2023 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 5,000 $17.12 $85,596
05/22/2023 Rebecca Fine EVP, Global CPO 7,000 $16.23 $113,610
05/26/2023 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 8,600 $17.18 $147,760
05/31/2023 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 6,400 $17.06 $109,184
06/08/2023 Adebayo O. Ogunlesi Director 100,000 $19.45 $1,944,720

And Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB), the #206 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,338,740 worth of ASB, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ASB is detailed in the table below:

ASB — last trade: $17.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/09/2023 Andrew J. Harmening President & CEO 4,850 $20.57 $99,789
04/26/2023 Michael J. Haddad Director 5,750 $17.35 $99,773
05/02/2023 R. Jay Gerken Director 3,000 $16.07 $48,207

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 CANO YTD Return
 FMC MACD
 Funds Holding CLBH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MODG
ASB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.