Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG), which makes up 0.25% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,766,840 worth of MODG, making it the #201 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MODG:
MODG — last trade: $20.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2023
|Brian P. Lynch
|EVP, CFO
|10,000
|$17.79
|$177,900
|05/12/2023
|Oliver G. Brewer III
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$17.12
|$85,596
|05/22/2023
|Rebecca Fine
|EVP, Global CPO
|7,000
|$16.23
|$113,610
|05/26/2023
|Oliver G. Brewer III
|President and CEO
|8,600
|$17.18
|$147,760
|05/31/2023
|Oliver G. Brewer III
|President and CEO
|6,400
|$17.06
|$109,184
|06/08/2023
|Adebayo O. Ogunlesi
|Director
|100,000
|$19.45
|$1,944,720
And Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB), the #206 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,338,740 worth of ASB, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ASB is detailed in the table below:
ASB — last trade: $17.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2023
|Andrew J. Harmening
|President & CEO
|4,850
|$20.57
|$99,789
|04/26/2023
|Michael J. Haddad
|Director
|5,750
|$17.35
|$99,773
|05/02/2023
|R. Jay Gerken
|Director
|3,000
|$16.07
|$48,207
