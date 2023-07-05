Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), which makes up 0.36% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,043,700 worth of AXTA, making it the #111 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXTA:
AXTA — last trade: $32.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|William M. Cook
|Director
|2,500
|$29.55
|$73,875
|03/13/2023
|Chris Villavarayan
|CEO & President
|34,440
|$29.20
|$1,005,648
And Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS), the #137 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,300,123 worth of GTLS, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GTLS is detailed in the table below:
GTLS — last trade: $157.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2023
|Roger A. Strauch
|Director
|100
|$134.05
|$13,405
|03/08/2023
|Roger A. Strauch
|Director
|100
|$148.97
|$14,897
|03/13/2023
|David M. Sagehorn
|Director
|300
|$129.54
|$38,862
|03/20/2023
|Linda S. Harty
|Director
|5,000
|$105.01
|$525,038
|03/20/2023
|Jillian C. Evanko
|President and CEO
|2,375
|$104.29
|$247,689
|03/21/2023
|Gerald F. Vinci
|VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc
|300
|$119.28
|$35,784
|03/20/2023
|Roger A. Strauch
|Director
|100
|$109.86
|$10,986
