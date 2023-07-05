News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYV

July 05, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), which makes up 0.36% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,043,700 worth of AXTA, making it the #111 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXTA:

AXTA — last trade: $32.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 William M. Cook Director 2,500 $29.55 $73,875
03/13/2023 Chris Villavarayan CEO & President 34,440 $29.20 $1,005,648

And Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS), the #137 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,300,123 worth of GTLS, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GTLS is detailed in the table below:

GTLS — last trade: $157.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/01/2023 Roger A. Strauch Director 100 $134.05 $13,405
03/08/2023 Roger A. Strauch Director 100 $148.97 $14,897
03/13/2023 David M. Sagehorn Director 300 $129.54 $38,862
03/20/2023 Linda S. Harty Director 5,000 $105.01 $525,038
03/20/2023 Jillian C. Evanko President and CEO 2,375 $104.29 $247,689
03/21/2023 Gerald F. Vinci VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc 300 $119.28 $35,784
03/20/2023 Roger A. Strauch Director 100 $109.86 $10,986

