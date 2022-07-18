Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Alleghany Corp. (Symbol: Y), which makes up 1.10% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,515,884 worth of Y, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at Y:

Y — last trade: $835.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2022 Joseph Patrick Brandon President and CEO 585 $651.79 $381,296
03/07/2022 Kerry J. Jacobs EVP, Chief Financial Officer 100 $651.83 $65,183

And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), the #88 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,678,343 worth of WOLF, which represents approximately 0.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WOLF is detailed in the table below:

WOLF — last trade: $75.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/10/2022 Duy Loan T. LE Director 1,000 $100.04 $100,043
05/12/2022 Gregg A. Lowe PRESIDENT & CEO 4,000 $64.11 $256,422
05/23/2022 John B. Replogle Director 7,463 $67.65 $504,862
06/01/2022 Duy Loan T. LE Director 1,000 $75.23 $75,230

