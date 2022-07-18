Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Alleghany Corp. (Symbol: Y), which makes up 1.10% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,515,884 worth of Y, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at Y:
Y — last trade: $835.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2022
|Joseph Patrick Brandon
|President and CEO
|585
|$651.79
|$381,296
|03/07/2022
|Kerry J. Jacobs
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|100
|$651.83
|$65,183
And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), the #88 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,678,343 worth of WOLF, which represents approximately 0.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WOLF is detailed in the table below:
WOLF — last trade: $75.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/10/2022
|Duy Loan T. LE
|Director
|1,000
|$100.04
|$100,043
|05/12/2022
|Gregg A. Lowe
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|4,000
|$64.11
|$256,422
|05/23/2022
|John B. Replogle
|Director
|7,463
|$67.65
|$504,862
|06/01/2022
|Duy Loan T. LE
|Director
|1,000
|$75.23
|$75,230
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.