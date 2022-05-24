Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC), which makes up 0.60% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,944,686 worth of EHC, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EHC:
EHC — last trade: $64.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/02/2021
|Terrance Williams
|Director
|354
|$56.61
|$20,040
|05/06/2022
|Kevin J. O'connor
|Director
|1,000
|$66.48
|$66,480
And Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), the #61 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,853,182 worth of WBS, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WBS is detailed in the table below:
WBS — last trade: $46.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|William L. Atwell
|Director
|2,500
|$53.43
|$133,572
|05/06/2022
|Maureen Mitchell
|Director
|520
|$48.51
|$25,224
