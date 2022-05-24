Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC), which makes up 0.60% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,944,686 worth of EHC, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EHC:

EHC — last trade: $64.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/02/2021 Terrance Williams Director 354 $56.61 $20,040 05/06/2022 Kevin J. O'connor Director 1,000 $66.48 $66,480

And Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), the #61 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,853,182 worth of WBS, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WBS is detailed in the table below:

WBS — last trade: $46.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2022 William L. Atwell Director 2,500 $53.43 $133,572 05/06/2022 Maureen Mitchell Director 520 $48.51 $25,224

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.