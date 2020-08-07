Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYG

Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL), which makes up 1.19% of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,241,162 worth of QDEL, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at QDEL:

QDEL — last trade: $285.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/11/2020 Douglas C. Bryant President & CEO 5,000 $160.33 $801,670
08/03/2020 Edward L. Michael Director 3,500 $288.12 $1,008,404

And Ingevity Corp (Symbol: NGVT), the #152 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,033,948 worth of NGVT, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NGVT is detailed in the table below:

NGVT — last trade: $56.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2020 John C. Fortson EVP, CFO & Treasurer 2,290 $65.50 $149,995
02/06/2020 D. Michael Wilson President & CEO 7,500 $64.44 $483,332
03/03/2020 Richard B. Kelson Interim President & CEO 1,028 $48.57 $49,930
03/03/2020 Diane H. Gulyas Director 1,000 $50.40 $50,400
03/03/2020 Jean S. Blackwell Director 1,500 $48.72 $73,080
03/05/2020 Michael P. Smith EVP, President Perf Chemicals 3,000 $47.13 $141,390
03/05/2020 Frederick J. Lynch Director 5,000 $46.42 $232,100
03/11/2020 Luis M. Fernandez-moreno Director 5,050 $39.37 $198,818
03/12/2020 Phillip John Platt CAO & Corporate Controller 600 $34.75 $20,850

