Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYG

Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL), which makes up 1.19% of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,241,162 worth of QDEL, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at QDEL:
QDEL — last trade: $285.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/11/2020
|Douglas C. Bryant
|President & CEO
|5,000
|$160.33
|$801,670
|08/03/2020
|Edward L. Michael
|Director
|3,500
|$288.12
|$1,008,404
And Ingevity Corp (Symbol: NGVT), the #152 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,033,948 worth of NGVT, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NGVT is detailed in the table below:
NGVT — last trade: $56.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2020
|John C. Fortson
|EVP, CFO & Treasurer
|2,290
|$65.50
|$149,995
|02/06/2020
|D. Michael Wilson
|President & CEO
|7,500
|$64.44
|$483,332
|03/03/2020
|Richard B. Kelson
|Interim President & CEO
|1,028
|$48.57
|$49,930
|03/03/2020
|Diane H. Gulyas
|Director
|1,000
|$50.40
|$50,400
|03/03/2020
|Jean S. Blackwell
|Director
|1,500
|$48.72
|$73,080
|03/05/2020
|Michael P. Smith
|EVP, President Perf Chemicals
|3,000
|$47.13
|$141,390
|03/05/2020
|Frederick J. Lynch
|Director
|5,000
|$46.42
|$232,100
|03/11/2020
|Luis M. Fernandez-moreno
|Director
|5,050
|$39.37
|$198,818
|03/12/2020
|Phillip John Platt
|CAO & Corporate Controller
|600
|$34.75
|$20,850
