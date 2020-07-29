Markets
AMED

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED), which makes up 0.43% of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (MDY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,388,483 worth of AMED, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AMED:

AMED — last trade: $214.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/25/2020 Vickie L. Capps Director 1,000 $187.00 $187,000
03/12/2020 Bruce D. Perkins Director 2,000 $153.16 $306,312
03/16/2020 Teresa L. Kline Director 1,000 $142.63 $142,630
06/12/2020 Bruce D. Perkins Director 2,000 $167.48 $334,960

And UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), the #56 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (MDY), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $59,908,390 worth of UGI, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UGI is detailed in the table below:

UGI — last trade: $33.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/11/2020 John L. Walsh President & CEO 8,000 $30.45 $243,595
05/14/2020 Roger Perreault EVP, Global LPG 918 $27.53 $25,273
06/12/2020 Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski Chief Financial Officer 7,650 $32.29 $247,018
01/29/2020 Ted A. Dosch Director 2,000 $42.53 $85,060

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMED UGI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular