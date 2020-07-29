Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDY

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED), which makes up 0.43% of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (MDY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,388,483 worth of AMED, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AMED:

AMED — last trade: $214.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2020 Vickie L. Capps Director 1,000 $187.00 $187,000 03/12/2020 Bruce D. Perkins Director 2,000 $153.16 $306,312 03/16/2020 Teresa L. Kline Director 1,000 $142.63 $142,630 06/12/2020 Bruce D. Perkins Director 2,000 $167.48 $334,960

And UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), the #56 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (MDY), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $59,908,390 worth of UGI, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UGI is detailed in the table below:

UGI — last trade: $33.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2020 John L. Walsh President & CEO 8,000 $30.45 $243,595 05/14/2020 Roger Perreault EVP, Global LPG 918 $27.53 $25,273 06/12/2020 Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski Chief Financial Officer 7,650 $32.29 $247,018 01/29/2020 Ted A. Dosch Director 2,000 $42.53 $85,060

