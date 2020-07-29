Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDY

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED), which makes up 0.43% of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (MDY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,388,483 worth of AMED, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AMED:
AMED — last trade: $214.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2020
|Vickie L. Capps
|Director
|1,000
|$187.00
|$187,000
|03/12/2020
|Bruce D. Perkins
|Director
|2,000
|$153.16
|$306,312
|03/16/2020
|Teresa L. Kline
|Director
|1,000
|$142.63
|$142,630
|06/12/2020
|Bruce D. Perkins
|Director
|2,000
|$167.48
|$334,960
And UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), the #56 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (MDY), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $59,908,390 worth of UGI, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UGI is detailed in the table below:
UGI — last trade: $33.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2020
|John L. Walsh
|President & CEO
|8,000
|$30.45
|$243,595
|05/14/2020
|Roger Perreault
|EVP, Global LPG
|918
|$27.53
|$25,273
|06/12/2020
|Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski
|Chief Financial Officer
|7,650
|$32.29
|$247,018
|01/29/2020
|Ted A. Dosch
|Director
|2,000
|$42.53
|$85,060
