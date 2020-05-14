Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDIV

Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 0.69% of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,073,345 worth of ET, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:

ET — last trade: $6.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/19/2019 Kelcy L. Warren CEO 3,969,224 $11.37 $45,130,077 12/17/2019 Richard D. Brannon Director 100,000 $12.79 $1,279,000 02/19/2020 Kelcy L. Warren CEO 3,603,791 $12.53 $45,155,501 02/27/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 5,800 $10.27 $59,560 02/27/2020 Kelcy L. Warren CEO 4,000,000 $10.64 $42,560,000 02/28/2020 Kelcy L. Warren CEO 300,000 $10.80 $3,240,000 03/06/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 9,000 $10.64 $95,760 03/09/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 18,000 $7.40 $133,241 03/09/2020 Marshall S. McCrea III President & CCO 24,100 $8.04 $193,769 03/10/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 18,000 $7.00 $125,998 03/12/2020 Ray C. Davis Director 801,800 $6.21 $4,975,650 03/12/2020 Matthew S. Ramsey COO 16,800 $5.95 $99,882 03/09/2020 Ray C. Davis Director 1,281,000 $7.77 $9,959,134 03/10/2020 Matthew S. Ramsey COO 36,300 $7.57 $274,810 03/11/2020 Ray W. Washburne Director 100,000 $7.20 $720,000 03/12/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 9,000 $5.91 $53,174 03/16/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 9,000 $5.62 $50,535 03/18/2020 Richard D. Brannon Director 100,000 $4.95 $494,693 03/18/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 18,000 $4.25 $76,590 03/27/2020 James Richard Perry Director 120,000 $4.89 $586,934

And Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP), the #124 largest holding among components of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,067,368 worth of RHP, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RHP is detailed in the table below:

RHP — last trade: $23.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/16/2019 Colin V. Reed Chairman & CEO 6,426 $85.71 $550,772 02/28/2020 Colin V. Reed Chairman & CEO 7,797 $71.38 $556,550 03/18/2020 Scott J. Lynn EVP, Secretary and GC 1,000 $14.70 $14,700 03/18/2020 Bennett D. Westbrook EVP, Chief Development Officer 4,000 $14.53 $58,114 03/18/2020 Mark Fioravanti President & CFO 15,000 $15.42 $231,237 03/18/2020 Colin V. Reed Chairman & CEO 30,000 $14.46 $433,800 04/16/2020 Colin V. Reed Chairman & CEO 21,900 $27.16 $594,828

