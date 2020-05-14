Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDIV

Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 0.69% of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,073,345 worth of ET, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:
ET — last trade: $6.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/19/2019
|Kelcy L. Warren
|CEO
|3,969,224
|$11.37
|$45,130,077
|12/17/2019
|Richard D. Brannon
|Director
|100,000
|$12.79
|$1,279,000
|02/19/2020
|Kelcy L. Warren
|CEO
|3,603,791
|$12.53
|$45,155,501
|02/27/2020
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,800
|$10.27
|$59,560
|02/27/2020
|Kelcy L. Warren
|CEO
|4,000,000
|$10.64
|$42,560,000
|02/28/2020
|Kelcy L. Warren
|CEO
|300,000
|$10.80
|$3,240,000
|03/06/2020
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|9,000
|$10.64
|$95,760
|03/09/2020
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|18,000
|$7.40
|$133,241
|03/09/2020
|Marshall S. McCrea III
|President & CCO
|24,100
|$8.04
|$193,769
|03/10/2020
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|18,000
|$7.00
|$125,998
|03/12/2020
|Ray C. Davis
|Director
|801,800
|$6.21
|$4,975,650
|03/12/2020
|Matthew S. Ramsey
|COO
|16,800
|$5.95
|$99,882
|03/09/2020
|Ray C. Davis
|Director
|1,281,000
|$7.77
|$9,959,134
|03/10/2020
|Matthew S. Ramsey
|COO
|36,300
|$7.57
|$274,810
|03/11/2020
|Ray W. Washburne
|Director
|100,000
|$7.20
|$720,000
|03/12/2020
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|9,000
|$5.91
|$53,174
|03/16/2020
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|9,000
|$5.62
|$50,535
|03/18/2020
|Richard D. Brannon
|Director
|100,000
|$4.95
|$494,693
|03/18/2020
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|18,000
|$4.25
|$76,590
|03/27/2020
|James Richard Perry
|Director
|120,000
|$4.89
|$586,934
And Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP), the #124 largest holding among components of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,067,368 worth of RHP, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RHP is detailed in the table below:
RHP — last trade: $23.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/16/2019
|Colin V. Reed
|Chairman & CEO
|6,426
|$85.71
|$550,772
|02/28/2020
|Colin V. Reed
|Chairman & CEO
|7,797
|$71.38
|$556,550
|03/18/2020
|Scott J. Lynn
|EVP, Secretary and GC
|1,000
|$14.70
|$14,700
|03/18/2020
|Bennett D. Westbrook
|EVP, Chief Development Officer
|4,000
|$14.53
|$58,114
|03/18/2020
|Mark Fioravanti
|President & CFO
|15,000
|$15.42
|$231,237
|03/18/2020
|Colin V. Reed
|Chairman & CEO
|30,000
|$14.46
|$433,800
|04/16/2020
|Colin V. Reed
|Chairman & CEO
|21,900
|$27.16
|$594,828
