Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDIV

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 1.23% of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,982,454 worth of ABR, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:

ABR — last trade: $14.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/14/2019 Melvin F. Lazar Director 4,559 $12.16 $55,433 09/16/2019 William C. Green Director 20,000 $12.83 $256,599

And Enable Midstream Partners L.P. (Symbol: ENBL), the #64 largest holding among components of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,667,824 worth of ENBL, which represents approximately 0.64% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENBL is detailed in the table below:

ENBL — last trade: $10.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2019 Sean Trauschke Director 2,500 $12.26 $30,656 08/09/2019 Scott M. Prochazka Director 7,500 $12.27 $92,025 11/14/2019 Sean Trauschke Director 10,000 $9.70 $97,000

