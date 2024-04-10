Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of KRE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kearny Financial Corp (Symbol: KRNY), which makes up 0.13% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,658,101 worth of KRNY, making it the #121 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KRNY:

KRNY — last trade: $6.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/01/2023 Melvina Wong-zaza Director 1,600 $6.97 $11,152 02/08/2024 Christopher Petermann Director 10,000 $6.14 $61,370 02/14/2024 Melvina Wong-zaza Director 3,945 $6.47 $25,515 03/18/2024 Anthony V. Bilotta Jr. EVP and Chief Banking Officer 2,000 $5.85 $11,700 03/18/2024 Keith Suchodolski SEVP and CFO 2,000 $5.87 $11,740

And Byline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BY), the #125 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,141,573 worth of BY, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BY is detailed in the table below:

BY — last trade: $21.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/30/2023 Valle Perochena Antonio Del Director 10,000 $19.00 $190,000 10/30/2023 MBG INVESTORS I, L.P. 10,000 $19.00 $190,000 11/01/2023 Valle Perochena Antonio Del Director 4,100 $18.95 $77,695 11/01/2023 MBG INVESTORS I, L.P. 4,100 $18.95 $77,695 11/03/2023 Mary JO S. Herseth Director 1,040 $20.23 $21,034 11/21/2023 William G. Kistner Director 500 $20.54 $10,268 11/29/2023 Steven P. Kent Director 375 $20.25 $7,594 02/07/2024 Mary JO S. Herseth Director 525 $20.43 $10,726 02/22/2024 Valle Perochena Antonio Del Director 15,444 $20.93 $323,238 02/22/2024 MBG INVESTORS I, L.P. 15,444 $20.93 $323,238 02/22/2024 Steven P. Kent Director 250 $20.93 $5,232 03/01/2024 MBG INVESTORS I, L.P. 10,000 $20.68 $206,776 03/01/2024 Valle Perochena Antonio Del 10,000 $20.68 $206,776 03/11/2024 William G. Kistner 60 $21.09 $1,265

