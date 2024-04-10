Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of KRE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Kearny Financial Corp (Symbol: KRNY), which makes up 0.13% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,658,101 worth of KRNY, making it the #121 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KRNY:
KRNY — last trade: $6.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/01/2023
|Melvina Wong-zaza
|Director
|1,600
|$6.97
|$11,152
|02/08/2024
|Christopher Petermann
|Director
|10,000
|$6.14
|$61,370
|02/14/2024
|Melvina Wong-zaza
|Director
|3,945
|$6.47
|$25,515
|03/18/2024
|Anthony V. Bilotta Jr.
|EVP and Chief Banking Officer
|2,000
|$5.85
|$11,700
|03/18/2024
|Keith Suchodolski
|SEVP and CFO
|2,000
|$5.87
|$11,740
And Byline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BY), the #125 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,141,573 worth of BY, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BY is detailed in the table below:
BY — last trade: $21.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/30/2023
|Valle Perochena Antonio Del
|Director
|10,000
|$19.00
|$190,000
|10/30/2023
|MBG INVESTORS I, L.P.
|10,000
|$19.00
|$190,000
|11/01/2023
|Valle Perochena Antonio Del
|Director
|4,100
|$18.95
|$77,695
|11/01/2023
|MBG INVESTORS I, L.P.
|4,100
|$18.95
|$77,695
|11/03/2023
|Mary JO S. Herseth
|Director
|1,040
|$20.23
|$21,034
|11/21/2023
|William G. Kistner
|Director
|500
|$20.54
|$10,268
|11/29/2023
|Steven P. Kent
|Director
|375
|$20.25
|$7,594
|02/07/2024
|Mary JO S. Herseth
|Director
|525
|$20.43
|$10,726
|02/22/2024
|Valle Perochena Antonio Del
|Director
|15,444
|$20.93
|$323,238
|02/22/2024
|MBG INVESTORS I, L.P.
|15,444
|$20.93
|$323,238
|02/22/2024
|Steven P. Kent
|Director
|250
|$20.93
|$5,232
|03/01/2024
|MBG INVESTORS I, L.P.
|10,000
|$20.68
|$206,776
|03/01/2024
|Valle Perochena Antonio Del
|10,000
|$20.68
|$206,776
|03/11/2024
|William G. Kistner
|60
|$21.09
|$1,265
