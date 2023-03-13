Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of KRE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 16.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), which makes up 0.25% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,446,973 worth of NBTB, making it the #95 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB:

NBTB — last trade: $37.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/12/2022 Heidi M. Hoeller Director 750 $42.48 $31,859 01/26/2023 Jason David Brown Director 650 $37.18 $24,170 03/07/2023 Scott Allen Kingsley EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,310 $38.50 $88,935

And First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE), the #114 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,232,939 worth of BUSE, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BUSE is detailed in the table below:

BUSE — last trade: $22.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/14/2022 Gregory B. Lykins Director 455 $22.71 $10,333 01/27/2023 Stanley J. Bradshaw Director 1,000 $22.59 $22,590 01/31/2023 Cassandra R. Sanford Director 1,000 $23.59 $23,590

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Preferred Stocks By Industry

 ILCC Insider Buying

 PDA Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.