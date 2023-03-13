Markets
NBTB

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of KRE

March 13, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 16.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), which makes up 0.25% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,446,973 worth of NBTB, making it the #95 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB:

NBTB — last trade: $37.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/12/2022 Heidi M. Hoeller Director 750 $42.48 $31,859
01/26/2023 Jason David Brown Director 650 $37.18 $24,170
03/07/2023 Scott Allen Kingsley EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,310 $38.50 $88,935

And First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE), the #114 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,232,939 worth of BUSE, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BUSE is detailed in the table below:

BUSE — last trade: $22.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/14/2022 Gregory B. Lykins Director 455 $22.71 $10,333
01/27/2023 Stanley J. Bradshaw Director 1,000 $22.59 $22,590
01/31/2023 Cassandra R. Sanford Director 1,000 $23.59 $23,590

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Preferred Stocks By Industry
 ILCC Insider Buying
 PDA Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBTB
BUSE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.