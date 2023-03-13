Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of KRE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 16.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), which makes up 0.25% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,446,973 worth of NBTB, making it the #95 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB:
NBTB — last trade: $37.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/12/2022
|Heidi M. Hoeller
|Director
|750
|$42.48
|$31,859
|01/26/2023
|Jason David Brown
|Director
|650
|$37.18
|$24,170
|03/07/2023
|Scott Allen Kingsley
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|2,310
|$38.50
|$88,935
And First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE), the #114 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,232,939 worth of BUSE, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BUSE is detailed in the table below:
BUSE — last trade: $22.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/14/2022
|Gregory B. Lykins
|Director
|455
|$22.71
|$10,333
|01/27/2023
|Stanley J. Bradshaw
|Director
|1,000
|$22.59
|$22,590
|01/31/2023
|Cassandra R. Sanford
|Director
|1,000
|$23.59
|$23,590
