Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of KRE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 15.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK), which makes up 0.23% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,712,759 worth of FBK, making it the #97 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FBK:
FBK — last trade: $37.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/20/2022
|James W. Ayers
|53,088
|$37.25
|$1,977,528
|12/13/2022
|James W. Ayers
|50,000
|$39.06
|$1,953,000
|12/15/2022
|Raja J. Jubran
|Director
|5,716
|$34.99
|$200,003
|12/15/2022
|James W. Cross IV
|Director
|5,000
|$35.06
|$175,300
And Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI), the #103 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,969,614 worth of SBSI, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SBSI is detailed in the table below:
SBSI — last trade: $38.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/26/2022
|Susan Elaine Anderson
|Director
|2,000
|$31.36
|$62,720
|10/27/2022
|Lee R. Gibson
|PRES & CEO
|2,000
|$33.22
|$66,440
|10/31/2022
|John F. Sammons Jr.
|Director
|500
|$34.52
|$17,260
|01/31/2023
|Herbert C. Buie
|Director
|2,380
|$37.23
|$88,607
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
BTTX Videos
Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Mid-America Apartment Communities
Institutional Holders of PTAC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.