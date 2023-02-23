Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of KRE

February 23, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 15.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK), which makes up 0.23% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,712,759 worth of FBK, making it the #97 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FBK:

FBK — last trade: $37.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/20/2022 James W. Ayers 53,088 $37.25 $1,977,528
12/13/2022 James W. Ayers 50,000 $39.06 $1,953,000
12/15/2022 Raja J. Jubran Director 5,716 $34.99 $200,003
12/15/2022 James W. Cross IV Director 5,000 $35.06 $175,300

And Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI), the #103 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,969,614 worth of SBSI, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SBSI is detailed in the table below:

SBSI — last trade: $38.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/26/2022 Susan Elaine Anderson Director 2,000 $31.36 $62,720
10/27/2022 Lee R. Gibson PRES & CEO 2,000 $33.22 $66,440
10/31/2022 John F. Sammons Jr. Director 500 $34.52 $17,260
01/31/2023 Herbert C. Buie Director 2,380 $37.23 $88,607

