Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of KBWR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) shows an impressive 14.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), which makes up 2.25% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,490,294 worth of COLB, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COLB:
COLB — last trade: $27.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/30/2023
|Kumi Yamamoto Baruffi
|General Counsel, Corporate Sec
|854
|$18.25
|$15,586
|06/30/2023
|Aaron James Deer
|Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc
|854
|$18.25
|$15,586
And CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), the #19 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,341,239 worth of CVBF, which represents approximately 2.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF is detailed in the table below:
CVBF — last trade: $20.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/31/2023
|David F. Farnsworth
|EVP & CCO
|1,250
|$18.67
|$23,338
|08/08/2023
|George A. Borba Jr.
|Director
|257,704
|$19.37
|$4,992,258
|06/30/2023
|Anna Kan
|Director
|1,900
|$12.90
|$24,510
|11/01/2023
|George A. Borba Jr.
|Director
|212,000
|$15.84
|$3,358,589
|11/02/2023
|George A. Borba Jr.
|Director
|97,006
|$16.83
|$1,632,136
