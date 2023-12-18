News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of KBWR

December 18, 2023 — 09:57 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) shows an impressive 14.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), which makes up 2.25% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,490,294 worth of COLB, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COLB:

COLB — last trade: $27.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/30/2023 Kumi Yamamoto Baruffi General Counsel, Corporate Sec 854 $18.25 $15,586
06/30/2023 Aaron James Deer Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc 854 $18.25 $15,586

And CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), the #19 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,341,239 worth of CVBF, which represents approximately 2.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF is detailed in the table below:

CVBF — last trade: $20.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/31/2023 David F. Farnsworth EVP & CCO 1,250 $18.67 $23,338
08/08/2023 George A. Borba Jr. Director 257,704 $19.37 $4,992,258
06/30/2023 Anna Kan Director 1,900 $12.90 $24,510
11/01/2023 George A. Borba Jr. Director 212,000 $15.84 $3,358,589
11/02/2023 George A. Borba Jr. Director 97,006 $16.83 $1,632,136

